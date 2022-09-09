JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($136.73) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SAF stock opened at €102.62 ($104.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.83. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

