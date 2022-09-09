JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €96.28 ($98.24) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.79.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.