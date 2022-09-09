JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at €170.30 ($173.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €183.65 and a 200 day moving average of €188.85. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($225.61).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

