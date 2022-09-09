JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €47.44 ($48.41) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

