JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 108.14 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,798.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

