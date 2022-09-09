JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to Neutral

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
NN Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. NN Group has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.06.
About NN Group
