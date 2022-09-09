JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to Neutral

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

NN Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. NN Group has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

