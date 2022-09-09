JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 200

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

