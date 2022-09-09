JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 341

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 341 ($4.12) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 241.50 ($2.92) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £975.52 million and a PE ratio of -100.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.