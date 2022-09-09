JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.00.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

