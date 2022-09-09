JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 285” Price Target for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 285 ($3.44) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BT Group – CLASS A Trading Down 1.9 %

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 139.25 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 134.85 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.40 ($2.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.24.

Insider Transactions at BT Group – CLASS A

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen sold 216,800 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £346,880 ($419,139.68).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

