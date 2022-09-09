JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 310” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 355.30 ($4.29) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 821.56 ($9.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $1,025,021 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

