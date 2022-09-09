JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,900” Price Target for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,043.38 ($24.69) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,086.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,550.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

