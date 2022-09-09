JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Overweight

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

