Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $231,447.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

