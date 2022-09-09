Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Juniper II worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper II Stock Performance

Shares of JUN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Juniper II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

