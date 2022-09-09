Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Juniper II worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Juniper II Stock Performance
Shares of JUN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Juniper II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.12.
About Juniper II
Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juniper II (JUN)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.