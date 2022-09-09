Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $578,666.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Jupiter has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $578,666.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter (CRYPTO:JUP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,934,272 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

