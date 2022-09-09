JUST (JST) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

JUST (JST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. JUST has a total market cap of $244.44 million and $70.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.
JUST Coin Profile
JUST (CRYPTO:JST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
