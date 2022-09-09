Juventus Fan Token (JUV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.46 Million

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00025221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00061904 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00068912 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005501 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00077551 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Profile
Juventus Fan Token (CRYPTO:JUV) is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
