K21 Trading Up 2.1% This Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $36,146.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. The official website for K21 is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars.

