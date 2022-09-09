Kalmar (KALM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,714.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kalmar

KALM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official website is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

