Katalyo Market Capitalization Reaches $306,064.54 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $306,064.54 and approximately $49,862.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00360877 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00786205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015335 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020034 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com.
Katalyo Coin Trading
