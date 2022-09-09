Kattana Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $60,251.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Kattana Profile

KTN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Buying and Selling Kattana

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded."

