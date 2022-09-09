Kava Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Kava has a market cap of $433.41 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008184 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

