KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Cut to €64.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

