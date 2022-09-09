KCCPAD Trading 24.6% Higher This Week (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $4.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

