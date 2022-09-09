Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

