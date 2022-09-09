KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $206,246.77

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $206,246.77 and approximately $23.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00310879 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00799415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

