KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $206,246.77

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $206,246.77 and approximately $23.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00310879 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00799415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015381 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020443 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
