KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,464.02

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $205,464.02 and approximately $61.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00357465 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00787271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015196 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020120 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
