KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,464.02

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $205,464.02 and approximately $61.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00357465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00787271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

