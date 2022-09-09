Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

KEYS stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

