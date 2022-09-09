Ki (XKI) Price Tops $0.0908 on Top Exchanges

Ki (XKI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Ki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ki has a total market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $19,156.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ki has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki (CRYPTO:XKI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.