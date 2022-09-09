Kin Market Cap Hits $22.83 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $780,087.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00163388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00097026 BTC.

About Kin

KIN is a SCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,234,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kin.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

