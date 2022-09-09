Kin Market Cap Hits $22.83 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $780,087.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00163388 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00097026 BTC.
About Kin
KIN is a SCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,234,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kin.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
