KingDeFi (KRW) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.72 Million

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About KingDeFi
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
