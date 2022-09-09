Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $124,452.55 and $1,213.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

KDG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.