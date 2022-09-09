Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 335 ($4.05).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 237.40 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 593.50. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

