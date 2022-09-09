Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.68. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

