Kishu Inu (KISHU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $49.06 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kishu Inu has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kishu Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

About Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu (KISHU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Kishu Inu’s official website is kishuinu.finance. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kishu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kishu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.