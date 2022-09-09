KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $351.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.15. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

