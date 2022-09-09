KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.30 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 386.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. Analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $66,205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

