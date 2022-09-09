Kommunitas Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $310,068.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

KOM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

