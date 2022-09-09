Komodo Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $1.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00309707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00121696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00079785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,637,113 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

