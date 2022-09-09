Konomi Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $428,850.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $428,850.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

