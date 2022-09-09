Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

