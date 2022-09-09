Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.
The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.