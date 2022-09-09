Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) were down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 36,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,366,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.