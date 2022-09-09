Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. 36,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,366,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

