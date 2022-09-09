Kryptomon (KMON) Price Tops $0.0110

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $34,034.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

About Kryptomon

KMON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official website is kryptomon.co.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

