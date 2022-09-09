Kulupu (KLP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,392.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Kulupu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the dollar. Kulupu has a total market capitalization of $161,198.00 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kulupu Profile

Kulupu (CRYPTO:KLP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official website is kulupu.network.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

