Kuma Inu (KUMA) 1-Day Volume Tops $207,240.00

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Kuma Inu has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $207,240.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuma Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Kuma Inu Coin Profile

Kuma Inu (CRYPTO:KUMA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2021. Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. Kuma Inu’s official website is www.kumatoken.com. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial.

Kuma Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuma Inu ($KUMA) is a community-focused, DeFi cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX, and Kuma NFT.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuma Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuma Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuma Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuma Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.