Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11,565.69 and approximately $28.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017060 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pay It Now (PIN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetaGO (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETH Fan Token (EFT) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

