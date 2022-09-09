Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $543.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $543.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $439.16 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.17 and a 200 day moving average of $481.20.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

