Lanceria (LANC) Achieves Market Cap of $552,779.39

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $552,779.39 and approximately $4,277.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002049 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.